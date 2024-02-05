Photo via FC Dallas

I don’t know about you all, but I am still buzzing from last week.

Who knew FC Dallas had this kind of thing in them to sign a player in his prime from a top European team to a big fat contract? Shelling out a reported $9.7 million transfer fee (that can rise to $13 million!) is decidedly un-FC Dallas.

I think Steve Davis put it well in a recent post on his new SubStack (linked below) that FC Dallas is playing to win now. As Davis put it, this ‘cycle’ is a big one for the Hunts to push some more chips on the pile into the MLS table and show everyone that they actively mean business. They need to win now with the current group of players that they have assembled onto this roster. With veterans like Paul Arriola, Sebastian Lletget and even Paxton Pomykal and Jesus Ferreira, the time is now for this club.

If Musa can replicate the numbers, stats and goals from his time with Benfica, we’re in for a big treat. I’m hopeful he’s FCD’s version of Cucho Hernandez or the 2023 Newcomer of the Year Giorgos Giakoumakis.

One thought that came to mind over the weekend with this move that I didn’t discuss last week was how this move also shows that the Hunts know they have to put more into this club with the World Cup coming to North Texas in a couple of years. Can you imagine having a crap team while you’re planning to host some serious World Cup games? I know there is more to it than just that, but seeing the Hunts make moves like this here is refreshing. I’m hopeful this is just the start and that we’re no longer going to go after guys like Bryan Acosta, Franco Jara or Cristian Colman, but we see them continue to make the splashes on players like Musa and Alan Velasco.

Honestly, I am here for it.

Matt Doyle has updated his depth charts and rosters for each MLS club for the end of January. Here is his look at the Eastern Conference and Western Conference. I do have to laugh a tad at Doyle’s comment on Amet Korca being in line for a starting job this year with the new formation. I like Korca, but there is no way he has passed Sam Junqua for that spot.

As FC Dallas celebrated their DP signing this past week, other clubs also added some solid DPs to their rosters as well. Both LA and Seattle got in on the DP game. Several clubs still have some big questions with their DP slots going into the second half of the preseason.

Duncan McGuire's transfer, then loan, to Blackburn gave me some serious flashbacks to the days when George John had a failed transfer attempt from FC Dallas to Blackburn. For those who didn’t follow this past week, McGuire’s transfer to Blackburn was cut off while he was on the plane to England. Then, it looked like it was back on and is now on the verge of collapsing again. Good lord.

What is it like to play with Lionel Messi in MLS? Kamel Miller got a brief look at that kind of life.

Some results from around MLS in the preseason over the last few days include Nashville topping SKC and DC United snagging a win over the Sudan national team. Later in the week, Nashville and Toronto swapped results, and Colorado scored a big win and more.

Time for a Miami and Messi update: Miami struggled in their latest preseason match, losing 4-3. Then, they lost 6-0 to a Ronaldo-less team. Yikes. They did finally pick up a win in Hong Kong without Messi and Luis Suarez. But the fans there weren’t thrilled with the no-show from Messi. I still think Miami will struggle defensively this season despite the talent they have in their attack. I’d be as bold to say that they’ll contend for titles but will fall short in all of them this year.

