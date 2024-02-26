Photo via FC Dallas

For years, I’ve always said there are few better feelings in covering this sport than those of a Monday morning after a win over the weekend.

FC Dallas delivered on Saturday night with a late…very late come-from-behind victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. Dante Sealy scored a goal in the final minute of stoppage time to give FC Dallas their first three points of the season and some early momentum going into the next Matchday at home against Montreal this weekend.

Oh, and it should get better, too. FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez confirmed that Petar Musa is arriving in Frisco and will be in training starting tomorrow. Toss in the fact that we should see more training time for Jesus Ferreira, and the club could be cooking when Montreal visits.

It will be hard not to get too ahead of ourselves here.

I’ll keep this intro short today as I still have several thoughts to dive into from Saturday’s game coming up on the site later today.

The big story going into the weekend was about the refs around the league going on strike/being locked out. The replacement refs were okay in week one. But, boy, has the news looked grim going into the weekend with how things are going down.

Columbus got their MLS Cup title defense off to a good start on Saturday with a win over Atlanta United. The Five Stripe side is trying not to let panic set in with the early season loss on the road.

Seattle struggled in their season-opening loss at LAFC, but the early returns on their new DP appear pretty good.

It may take some time for all of Colorado’s moves in the offseason before everyone settles together after seeing the Portland Timbers dominate them in the first match of the year.

MLS is still struggling to shed its Retirement League moniker with guys like Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in Miami, but plenty of young stars are making names for themselves this season.

The future of the US Open Cup is still pretty murky, with limited MLS teams potentially playing in this year’s edition. It is why comparing what happened to the failed Super League in Europe ruling matters during this time.

