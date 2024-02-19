Photo via FC Dallas

So here we are, folks. The preseason is done and dusted as FC Dallas moves into their first week of the 2024 regular season. It is a new year, with new expectations and some new excitement that is brewing based on how things went in the offseason.

There is much to get into this week as we get going on this new season. I won’t bore you all with a longer comment since I am saving that for the MLS area below now that all of the new kits have been released. As you will see, I like several of them a lot, don’t care for some and am a bit puzzled by a few others. It’s all subject stuff though, so don’t get worked up if there is a kit you love that I don’t like.

Also, I have some thoughts on the final preseason game that FC Dallas won over the weekend too. I know that game wasn’t streamed, so I tried to provide what I could for that one.

Get more from Big D Soccer in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

🔥 More items from the blog

Other FCD-related recaps/updates from the week

Here are some other posts from the last few days that are worth a read:

📋 From Around MLS

FC Dallas wasn’t the only club that released a new kit this past week; everyone did actually. Everything got started on Wednesday with Charlotte, New England, New York, Portland, SKC, and Philly. On Thursday, a lot of kits were released: Toronto, NYCFC, RSL, Montreal, DC, Seattle, Orlando, Austin, Houston, and Chicago. Friday saw even more: Colorado, Columbus, Cincinnati, LA, Minnesota, St. Louis, and Vancouver. Saturday wrapped things up with LAFC, Atlanta, Nashville and San Jose.

I’ll give you my favorites (in no specific order):

Charlotte - the EA Sports leak did this one no justice. SKC - I have a feeling this one will be even better in person Philly - I like the slight throwback to their original kits with this one. DC - This one may not end up high on folks’ lists, but it is clean and a nice throwback to the old DCU kits. Seattle - The blue and green in this kit pops. I also love seeing vertical stripes again. LAFC - After their weird camo-looking kit, this one is classy. Nashville - With the blue shorts, that’s perfect.

Least favorites:

Toronto/St. Louis/Cincy - All rather bland and boring. Austin - I want to like this one, but it just reminds me of something I would have worn in high school back in 2002. It’s old school looking in the wrong kind of way for me, I guess. Colorado - While I love the colors on this kit, that pattern is rough on the eyes. LA - I wanted to like this one, but man, it feels overly busy for no reason.

Definitely unique/different:

Portland - We’ve had the Rose City kit and now this one. RSL - I’ve always liked their primary kits, and this one kind of gets away from what I’ve always liked about their stuff. I’m filing it more under the “I need to see it in person” category. Columbus - Charlie Brown much? Houston - Purple? Ok. Minnesota - Did they let some kid design this one?

Rosters must become compliant with the salary cap this week. For Inter Miami, it apparently is a big challenge. Go figure, right? Should FC Dallas make a play for DeAndre Yedlin? That is an intriguing idea. They did reportedly unload Gregore and Emerson Rodridguez.

Just like with any season start, there are coaches across the league that begin the new season with some heat under their seats. Of the four on this list, I could see Greg Vanney getting the boot first should the Galaxy come out slow. The same might be said about Tata Martino in Miami, too.

Our old pal Kellyn Acosta finally made it official with the Chicago Fire this past week. I do like this move a lot for both sides, but I would worry a bit about the lack of time in preseason camp Acosta had with the Fire. I have to think this move means he’s not going to Europe any time soon, either.

Another old pal of ours, Victor Ulloa, announced his retirement over the weekend.

Get ready for some replacement refs to start this season. Yeah, that will be fun.

That’s it for this week’s newsletter. Thank you all for subscribing (and if you aren’t subscribed, just hit that button below and get signed up now)!