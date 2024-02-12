Photo via FC Dallas

We are moving fast through this preseason. In just two weeks’ time, FC Dallas will be starting the regular season!

The trip to Spain appeared to be a good one for a lot of players. Dante Sealy had a really impressive time over the two weeks there. He scored four goals and added one assist. Head coach Nico Estevez seems really bullish about his future in this new formation, too.

The club moves into the final phase of the preseason this week as they return to the training pitch in Frisco today. They’ll have one more test this weekend when they host D.C. United.

This will also be the week that we fully see the club’s new primary kit that will be revealed. We’ve seen part of the kit in photos involving newcomer Petar Musa. Once we have the full kit, we’ll share it with you all.

Aside from all of that, I’ve seen a number thrown out lately that could change a lot of things for FC Dallas and Toyota Stadium. We don’t have a ton of details yet, but I’ve been hearing that the Hunts could be prepared to spend up to $150 million on stadium renovations that could begin later this year.

Does this mean we’ll finally see some canopy cover on the East Stand? Will they completely cut the North Stand and add more seating back to that area? Are they prepared to add another deck of seating somehow? Anything feels possible here right now, and it is certainly fun to speculate.

Just a bit of a refresher: when the National Soccer Hall of Fame was added to the South End, that cost roughly $41 million. So, seeing that the Hunts could spend up to three times that amount can really make one dream.

What would be your number one thing to see renovated at Toyota Stadium? With consistent kick-offs at 7:30 or 8:00 pm (thanks to Apple), is a canopy on the East Stand even as big of a deal as it once was? I’d lean toward completely redoing the North Stand by adding a full, safe-standing supporters section back to that area.

If you thought the USSF and MLS’s pitch to remove first teams from the US Open Cup was over, think again. They’re still having daily talks about what the two sides are going to do this year. I know USSF came out almost immediately and rejected MLS’s request back in December, but I also felt that MLS would figure out some sort of loophole to get their first teams out of the tournament.

I brought up the Duncan McGuire transfer in last week’s newsletter, but that deal ended up dying at the final hour last week due to some paperwork not being filed on time. Good lord. I suppose Orlando will have to wait until the summer to move him.

FC Dallas wasn’t the only club shelling out a record transfer amount this preseason. The Chicago Fire also joined the club of teams spending a lot of money on a transfer.

The Concacaf Champions Cup got started this past week. Club America had a tough outing in Nicaragua. While the Liga MX side may have struggled on the road, I do think they’ll be fine at home. In fact, I see the Liga MX sides do very well in this bracket. Of the nine MLS clubs competing, seven of them — Houston Dynamo, St. Louis City, Vancouver Whitecaps, Orlando City, Nashville SC, FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew and Inter Miami — are all on one side of the bracket. That doesn’t bode well for MLS.

MLS announced some big steps forward in the youth game this past week. Clubs will be compensated should they move to an MLS academy and then to a Homegrown deal. That is a big deal for some smaller clubs out there that still produce talent each year.

That’s it for this week’s newsletter. Thank you all for subscribing (and if you aren’t subscribed, just hit that button below and get signed up now)!