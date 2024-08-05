Photo via FC Dallas

Here we are, with a rare summer break for FC Dallas.

Their exit from the Leagues Cup was a significant setback, and their performance against FC Juarez was undoubtedly the worst of the season. However, given the three-week break ahead, we can move past this setback and focus on the upcoming season.

The main thing about this break is getting the injured players like Jesus Ferreira, Alan Velasco, Asier Illarramendi, and Patrickson Delgado back and healthy for FC Dallas. While it’s great to see them play in competitive games, a break in the schedule will be helpful too.

We’ll jump into some items I have planned here soon, but first, let’s dive into the last few days from around MLS.

Programming note: With FC Dallas off for a couple of weeks right now, this place may be a tad quieter than normal. I do have several posts already planned, including the return of some Q&As (long overdue!). If you have any suggestions on topics you’d like me to explore during this time, hit me up in the comments or via a DM in the SubStack app.

📋 From Around MLS

While FC Dallas was busy getting eliminated from the Leagues Cup, there were plenty of interesting results in the tournament. Let’s start in the Eastern Conference side of the bracket, Inter Miami lost in Houston to Tigres. Nashville lost to Mazaltan at home. FC Cincinnati got their groove back with a win. And Toronto surprised a lot of folks with a win over Pachuca. In the Western side of things, Austin FC shocked everyone with wins over Monterrey and Pumas. Seattle dropped a big one at home to Nexaca. And in FC Dallas’ group, Juarez won the group on penalties.

Elsewhere, there was one rather interesting trade between New England and St. Louis that saw the teams swap defenders Tim Parker and Henry Kessler. New England opted for a veteran, while St. Louis is clearly working to get younger. That wasn’t the only move New England is prepared to make as they will send DeJuan Jones to Columbus for some GAM and Will Sands.

LAFC introduced their newest DP last week, with Oliver Giroud looking to add to the clulb’s history.

On the transfer front, RSL is looking to add a Czech international. The Galaxy are nearing the finish line with Marco Reus.