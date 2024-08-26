Photo via FC Dallas

It feels like it has been ages since we had this fun Monday morning feeling following an FC Dallas win over the weekend. You can blame the layoff from being outed from the Leagues Cup so early or the way the schedule has gone this summer (so many three-game weeks that you don’t even up truly enjoying the victories that FCD does get).

Or maybe you are like me and needed a refresher on what this feeling was like, especially for a road victory.

Yeah, I think it may be more of that today as we finally can discuss a road victory in this regular season. It was wild. It was kind of ugly at times. And at other times it was also kind of beautiful. I told some friends and family that it was certainly one of those matches that you could easily blink and miss a lot of somethings.

Let’s delve deeper into Saturday’s thrilling game later today, but first, let’s catch up on some key points you might have missed over the past week or so in our Monday Newsletter.

From Around MLS

MLS playoff race heats up

After a month away from regular season play, MLS resumed its season on Saturday with a ton of matches. Inter Miami locked up the first playoff spot with their win over FC Cincinnati. New England looked like a totally different team with a 5-0 win over Montreal. LA got the dream debut for Marco Reus in their win over Atlanta. Seattle had to pull out a gutsy win over Minnesota. Austin is keeping FC Dallas away from the playoff zone with another strong performance in their 2-0 win over Nashville.

Need a full breakdown of the weekend, Matt Doyle has a good recap that includes a ton on FCD’s win over DC.

Leagues Cup wraps up

Well, the Leagues Cup is officially in the books for another year. Columbus rode another amazing performance from Cucho Hernandez to win another title against LAFC.

In the third place game, Colorado clinched a Concacaf Champions Cup spot thanks to a penalty kick win over Philadelphia.

RSL may lose star for key stretch

One of the bigger talking points out of Saturday night was seeing RSL’s MVP candidate Chicho Arango suffer an injury against San Jose. The Quakes upset RSL in that match, winning 2-0. RSL did go all in on the summer transfer window but losing a guy like Arango for any stretch is going to be tough for them to overcome.

Messi expected to return soon

While Miami was busy picking up a playoff spot over the weekend, they continued to do so without Lionel Messi. But now it appears that he could be back in time for the playoffs.

