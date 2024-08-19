Photo via FC Dallas

The long summer break is finally nearing its end as FC Dallas will return to the field this weekend when they take on D.C. United. If it feels like it has been ages since we last saw our team, it’s because it has been almost three weeks (well, by Saturday it will be a little more than that).

This break has been beneficial for me personally in several ways. I’ve been tidying up around the site, brainstorming potential ideas for the future (including a platform move that I’ve been contemplating), and conducted a reader survey over the weekend (thanks again to those who participated in that survey).

Now, we’re about to resume our ‘regularly scheduled programming’ here. I must admit, I’m a bit relieved to return to some semblance of normalcy. As we’ve discussed, FC Dallas still has nine games left in this season, and they have a significant challenge ahead of them in terms of securing a spot in the playoffs this fall.

That crucial first big test awaits FC Dallas on Saturday in D.C., as they strive to secure their first road victory of the 2024 regular season. We’ll begin diving into that game in the coming days, but let’s first get into some items from this past week regarding FC Dallas, North Texas SC, and MLS.

📋 From Around MLS

All-MLS semifinals in the Leagues Cup

Even with some of the hub city changes to this year’s Leagues Cup, MLS teams have found a way to best their rivals from Liga MX. Colorado did the unthinkable with a penalty kick win over Club America. LAFC hit the road and downed Seattle. Philadelphia had to deal with a red card and penalty kicks in their win over Mazaltan. Columbus also needed penalties to down NYCFC.

I’ll say this, even without FC Dallas’ involvement deep into the tournament. This year’s edition hasn’t been nearly as entertaining or interesting to keep up with as last year’s. Maybe the lack of Lionel Messi has something to do with that or maybe it is because this tournament just doesn’t have the same intrigue that it did a year ago. Thank goodness the regular season resumes play this week.

Final Days of the Summer Transfer Window

The Galaxy finally added Marco Raus to their roster as they look to make a push for a MLS Cup. While RSL’s summer moves position them to win now as well. Chicago finally ended their time with Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri.

Charlotte tired (and failed) to get Miguel Almiron from Newcastle, but the talks died when the transfer fee couldn’t get worked out.

Remember how FC Cincinnati was going after Weston McKennie earlier this summer? It appears McKennie wasn’t the only USMNT player on their list, as they were in pursuit of Josh Sargent, too.

While Duncan McGuire nearly left Orlando before the 2024 season, now he appears to be sticking around Florida for the long haul after signing a new contract extension.

Grading the summer window

How did FC Dallas do in the summer window? Matt Doyle gave them a solid B-, saying that while they were hamstrung with injuries and their current roster makeup. But the Ruan move appears to be a popular one, even if it is likely a nine-game rental.

Over at Backheeled, their rankings saw FC Dallas in the back half of the league. Decent but not great.