Well, we made it one week without any FC Dallas games. How about another? Yeah, we’re going to have to do it again this week as the club remains off during the break for the Leagues Cup. The team will continue to train this week as they prepare for their match in D.C. later this month.

Aside from the waiting game we’re in, there isn’t a ton going on with the club in general. The summer transfer window will close later this week, and FC Dallas seems content on staying put with what they have. I’ve argued in the past that they’ll claim that guys like Geovane Jesus and Alan Velasco returning from long-time injuries could feel like new players. When they toss in Asier Illarramendi and Jesus Ferreira, they could be correct in that line of thinking.

We won’t know if all four of those players mentioned will be fully back to form come August 24. I still believe for Geo Jesus and Velasco, that game fitness piece is going to take some time to regain here, which could be dicey for FC Dallas’ playoff chances.

Until then, let’s get into some things you might have missed over the last week.

Programming note: With FC Dallas off for a couple of weeks right now, this place may be a tad quieter than normal. I may do another Q&A later this week as last week’s was a ton of fun and had some really good questions from you all. If there are any topics you’d like to see discussed at this time, hit me up in the comments or via a DM here on SubStack.

📋 From Around MLS

Leagues Cup gets further into the Knockout Rounds

The Leagues Cup hits the Round of 16 this week, with some big matchups like Seattle looking for revenge against Pumas after they downed LA. St. Louis continues to show well in the Leagues Cup, beating Portland in the latest round and will now face Club America in a rematch of last year’s group phase. Colorado topped Juarez to advance to the next round as well. Orlando was ousted in penalties against Cruz Azul.

The full bracket looks like this right now:

My money is still on an LAFC-Club America semifinal on one side and a Columbus-Cruz Azul semifinal on the other.

Transfer and trades rounding out the summer window

The summer transfer window is nearing its close this week in MLS; there have been loads of moves over the last few days. Charlotte landed a big USMNT signing in Tim Ream. Minnesota traded Caden Clark to Montreal. Toronto also made a deal with Montreal, sending Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty to their rivals. RSL is showing that they are going all in on 2024 with their latest DP signing. Elsewhere, our old pal Lucas Bartlett signed a contract extension in DC. New York City FC has loaned forward Talles Magno to Brazilian top-flight side Corinthians through June 2025.

Right to dream expanding

Some Dallas fans may recall the Right to Dream academy when it comes to current and former FC Dallas players, but its reach is expanding.