I suppose that wasn’t so bad on Saturday night.

FC Dallas traveled to St. Louis and came away with possibly their best performance of the season, a 0-0 draw.

I know we’ve had a lot of time recently to discuss the club's woes and issues, but a scoreless road draw in MLS is something you can accept. Was it a complete 90 minutes? No, not even close. But it was one that provided a positive result despite the club missing five or six starters due to injuries.

The full breakdown of the match will come out later today on this space for paid subscribers (cheap plug to get you all to subscribe!). Until then, let’s get into some items we’ve had recently on the site and more from across Major League Soccer.

It was another full weekend across MLS. The battle in LA saw LAFC top the Galaxy in the first El Traffico meeting of 2024. Seattle found their first win of the season over Montreal. Austin and San Jose played arguably the most entertaining game in some time, as Austin came away with a 4-3 win. Oh, and some guy named Lionel Messi returned to action and scored a goal.

The GA Cup wrapped up in Florida (remember the days that this would take place at the same time as the Dallas Cup in Frisco?). But the main story is how New York pulled their teams out of the tournament following some racial abuse of their players. Why is that still a thing in 2024? No one should have to endure racial abuse, especially kids.

Again, I’ll repeat: don’t look at the standings.

