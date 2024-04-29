Photo via Mike Brooks

With the winless streak and stormy weather going into Saturday night, I thought we were set for another rough night. And that rough night would have likely led to an even rougher morning on Sunday.

But as the rain stopped and the game began, things quickly turned positive for FC Dallas. A very early red card changed the pace and outcome of the game as the team finally found some positive footing in their attack in the second half to defeat Houston 2-0.

FC Dallas found plenty of good chances on goal and finally made the most of them when they got into the penalty area on Saturday night.

Was it the perfect game for FC Dallas? No, not by a long shot. But it did appear to be the one they desperately needed.

The full breakdown of the match will come out later today on this space for paid subscribers (cheap plug to get you all to subscribe!). Until then, let’s get into some items we’ve had recently on the site and more from across Major League Soccer.

📋 From Around MLS

It will be hard to begin the weekend recap without considering what Lionel Messi did in New England. Two goals and two assists in Miami’s dominating win over the Revs. Out west, LAFC needed a stoppage-time goal to win their match with Portland. FC Cincinnati looked more like themselves at home in their win over Colorado. Austin somehow blanked the LA Galaxy at home. Seattle continues to struggle this season, as they lost on the road in DC. NYCFC scored a late one to down Charlotte. And Minnesota ended a winless streak of their own, downing SKC.

The transfer window closed last week with little fanfare. However, there were still plenty of lists and superlatives handed out. If you are looking for FC Dallas on any of those lists, you won’t find them there. Maybe after the summer window? We’ll see.

Lastly, we’re going to dip into some MLS expansion thoughts. Late last week, Indianapolis’ mayor declared that his city wants to bid for an expansion team. I won’t get into the whole ‘they have a USL team that wants to build their own stadium thing’ just yet. Honestly, I actually like the idea of a team in Indy. For me, it is one of those ‘dots on the map’ things that I like to see for the league. It connects your St. Louis/Chicago/Minnesota/SKC to your Ohio, PA and DC teams.

Plenty of interesting results this weekend, huh?

