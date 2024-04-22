Photo via FC Dallas

Good. Freakin. Grief.

That is really the only way I can quickly sum up how I feel about FC Dallas's performance after watching its fifth loss in eight games this season. Injuries aren’t even the excuse we can use now, either, as this group just isn’t playing like they are on the same page these days.

I still refer to The Athletic's post late last week about current trends and stats across MLS, and FC Dallas has been in a winning position only 1% of the time this season.

One. Freakin'. Percent.

Getting scoreless draws was one thing to course correct what was going on defensively, but seeing how flat FC Dallas came out on Saturday in Colorado just shows how far this group is from being what they truly should be this season.

The full breakdown of the match will come out later today on this space for paid subscribers (cheap plug to get you all to subscribe!). Until then, let’s get into some items we’ve had recently on the site and more from across Major League Soccer.

📋 From Around MLS

Across MLS this past weekend, Lionel Messi did his usual thing in a win over Nashville. RSL absolutely dominated Chicago in the Windy City, thanks to MVP candidate Chicho Arango. NYCFC blanked DC United, thanks to Santiago Rodriguez. St. Louis and Kansas City continue to have one of the most entertaining derbies in all of MLS. Seattle is making me feel better about our crappy season in Dallas with another loss, this time to rivals Vancouver. To stay on the rivalry train, Austin went to Houston and picked up another Coja Tejas win.

As MLS prepares to change some roster rules for the summer transfer window, Tom Bogert looks at who it may impact the most and how busy the close of the primary window will be tomorrow.

This is a tad late since it looks at Matchday 9 games and not this past weekend, but it does provide a nice look at FC Dallas utility man Sam Junqua.

🔢 MLS Scoreboard

Weird Saturday in MLS. Is home-field advantage disappearing?

