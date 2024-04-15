Photo via FC Dallas

In a weird way, it is funny how excited I was for the scoreless draw in St. Louis a week ago. It was something positive after four straight losses.

Fast-forward a week, and FC Dallas picked up another scoreless draw, this time at home to the Seattle Sounders.

Progress? Eh, not so much. It felt very much like we were seeing a club that is moving three steps backward each time they make an inch of progress forward. The defense is at least doing their job again, something we couldn’t say in the first five games.

But there wasn’t much else to get overly excited about on Saturday night.

The full breakdown of the match will come out later today on this space for paid subscribers (cheap plug to get you all to subscribe!).

Matt Doyle is back with his weekly breakdown of the league's action. Dive into the comments on FC Dallas:

Dallas just don’t move the ball quickly or incisively through midfield, which means they’re not dangerous unless they’re taking wild risks sending numbers forward, except they’re not particularly secure on the ball in those situations, which means they’re way more prone to costly turnovers that lead to goals against because they’re taking huge risks sending numbers forward. It’s a vicious cycle.

Vicious cycle, indeed.

Miami went to the middle of the country and scored a big crowd at Arrowhead. Messi did Messi things.

The Galaxy are again showing that they are a tough team. Joseph Paintsil looks like a viable MVP candidate, too.

Big congrats to the folks in New York City for taking yet another step closer to building their stadium in Queens. Let’s hope the groundbreaking actually takes place this year.

