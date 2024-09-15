Photo via FC Dallas

After a weekend off, FC Dallas will return to the field this week for a midweek road match against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.

RSL played last night in league play against the Houston Dynamo and came away with a blowout loss on the road, losing 4-1. Their lone goal in the match was also an own goal. RSL will look to rebound when they host Dallas. Let’s dive into our midweek opposition with our scouting report.

Key Player: Anderson Julio

With Cristian Arango suspended with a yellow card accumulation after RSL’s loss to Houston, Julio is going to have to pick up the slack a bit and help add to his seven goals on the season.

Key Matchup: Diogo Gonçalves vs Asier Illarramendi

RSL made a big summer splash to get Gonçalves from FC Copenhagen. He’s looked decent in a few matches for his new side but has yet to really connect with Arango. If Illarramendi can limit his time on the ball in the attacking third, it could help go a long way in helping secure points for FC Dallas.

Availability Report:

Suspended: Cristian Arango, Alex Katranis

Out: Kevin Bonilla (knee), Pablo Ruiz (knee)

Questionable: Nelson Palacio (knee), Brayan Vera (neck)

On Loan: Jude Welling, Rubio Ruben, Ilijah Paul, Matthew Bell, Delentz Pierre, Kevon Lambert, Bertin Jacquesson

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Previous meeting with Dallas: After going down by three goals early in the second half, RSL came from behind to pick up a valuable road draw.

Last year at home against Dallas: Dallas picked up two straight wins over RSL last season, including a 3-1 win in Utah.

Recent form: After Saturday’s loss to Houston, RSL has one win in their last six games dating back to early July. Like FC Dallas, RSL also stumbled out of the Leagues Cup tournament in the group stage.

Potential Lineup:

Head coach Pablo Mastroeni has mostly used a 4-2-3-1 look this season that targets teams along the wings. He will have to make some changes with Katranis and Arango unavailable.

Beavers; Brown, Glad, Vera, Brody; Oieda, Eneli; Brooks, Gonçalves, Luna; Julio

Keys To Three Points over RSL