Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas has 11 games left in the 2023 regular season as Major League Soccer gets ready to restart the season following the Leagues Cup.

The Leagues Cup gave FC Dallas four additional games on the season, all at home too. Head coach Nico Estevez finally has a healthy roster from this time and hopes the additional time between the loss to Inter Miami and next weekend’s game against Austin will prove to be a benefit and not a burden.

So let’s dive into the two games real quick and decide what kind of point total FC Dallas will have from the restart this month.

Austin FC - home - August 26

In a way, it is good the first game back from the break is against a rival like this. Austin and Dallas split the two previous meetings earlier this year, both in Austin.

A lot will be on the line for Copa Tejas in this one too. Despite the win over Austin in the first meeting, that one didn’t count against the Copa Tejas standings this year. The loss did, and with that and Austin’s win over Houston in June, the Verde has a commanding lead in the standings with six points to FCD’s one point.

Austin did struggle at home in their two Leagues Cup games against Jaurez and Mazatlan, both ending in losses. Being that this is the only home game this month in league play, it’s a must-win in my book.

St. Louis CITY SC - away - August 30

It took a good month to finish the first meeting with the newest club in MLS. Like Austin, St. Louis also crashed out of the Leagues Cup early in their group stage (though I wouldn’t hold that against them, as they had Columbus and Club America to deal with). Still, St. Louis is a different animal at home this year than they are on the road (8-3-1 at home vs 5-5-1 on the road).

Outlook