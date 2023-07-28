© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

We have discussed a lot in this space about how FC Dallas has struggled over the last two or three months leading up to the Leagues Cup. A lot of that had to do with injuries, and some of it was just poor luck.

But all of that appears to be slowly going away, with the injury report shrinking by the week for FC Dallas.

Following this past Tuesday night’s win over Liga MX side Necaxa, FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez stressed the importance of the win and what it means to put the last few weeks behind the club.

“I think it's very important; in the end, we are in a sport where you can be doing things well, but if you don't win, then you don't feel completely happy,” said Estevez. “I think that we beat the LAFC well, I think we deserved more against DC at home, against Colorado we weren't good, and then I think that against Seattle we began to find ourselves in that game.”

The main reason for this higher level of play that we saw on display Tuesday night was due to the long list of injured players returning from injury and contributing valuable minutes.

“Also recovering players being able to train with them, the energy, the intensity,” said Estevez. “The competitiveness that exists in training is totally different from that phase that we had a bad time in which we had 7 or 8 injuries to players, well, practically half or more than half were very important for the team and the power recover them and be able to give them the start like today.”

Estevez felt getting guys like Paul Arriola, Paxton Pomykal, and Jose Martinez minutes against Necaxa allowed the club to breathe a little easier but stressed the work is still there for improvement.

“It gives us that energy, and in the end, as I always say, within a victory and a defeat, we are always going to focus on what we have to improve,” explained Estevez. “Today, there are many things to improve as a team. We have not done some things well, and we have to be demanding with ourselves.”