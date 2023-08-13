Matt Ralph/Brotherly Game

As we expected, we have a little schedule change to report.

Major League Soccer announced today that FC Dallas’ road match against the Philadelphia Union, which was originally scheduled for next Sunday, August 20, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, September 27, at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The rescheduled match will now take place between a home game against the Columbus Crew on September 23, and a road game against Texas Derby rivals Houston Dynamo on September 30.

Philadelphia is slated to play at least two more matches in the Leagues Cup, with either the third-place game or final on August 19.

Thanks to the rescheduling, FC Dallas will now go 20 days between games. Their next match will be on Saturday, August 26, against Copa Tejas rivals Austin FC.