In a little over two years, the World Cup will make its return to the Dallas/Fort Worth area as AT&T Stadium was selected to host a semifinal match.

The Dallas area lost out to New York’s MetLife Stadium to host the finals on July 19.

AT&T Stadium will host five group stage games on June 14, 17, 22, 25, and 27. They’ll also host four Knockout Round games too. In total, Dallas will host nine total games, more than any other host city.

This marks the second time that Dallas has hosted World Cup matches, following the games played at the Cotton Bowl during the 1994 tournament.

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted across three countries for the first time, and it will feature an expanded 48-team field as FIFA aims for the most significant World Cup in history.

The Opening Match will take place on June 11, 2026, at the famed Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The United States Men’s National team will kick off their 2026 World Cup run in Los Angeles on June 12 at SoFi Stadium. They’ll also play group stage games in Seattle at Lumen Field on June 19 before returning to LA on June 25.

Both Mexico and Canada will also play their group stage matches at home during the tournament.