Photo via Mike Brooks

FC Dallas has a chance to turn the corner on their 2024 season this weekend when they visit their rivals, the Houston Dynamo. They are looking for their first road win of the year and can also begin a new winning streak after beating Copa Tejas rivals Austin FC last Saturday at home.

So far in 2024, FC Dallas has a dismal 0-4-1 record away, where they have given up nine goals compared to the seven that they have given up at Toyota Stadium.

“We are still recovering from last week. We have had a lot of travel, intense games, and the Derby against Austin on Saturday,” said FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez on Wednesday. “And now it is how we build from today and tomorrow to approach the game against Houston with the best mentality, tactically, and physically to make a good performance.”

FC Dallas has picked up back-to-back home wins over rivals Austin and Houston in recent weeks. The win over Austin helped push Dallas into a tie with the Verde in the Copa Tejas standings for 2024, where points per game will help determine the winner of the in-state title.

Dallas won’t be able to lock up the Copa Tejas crown this weekend in Houston, but they can claim the Texas Derby for a third straight season. FC Dallas hopes to build off their last trip to Houston in 2023, which saw the game end in a draw. Estevez knows that his players will be ready for Saturday’s return leg in the Bayou City.

“Everyone should have a great mentality; it is a Derby,” explained Estevez. “We can keep climbing the table. It is a direct opponent; if we get points, they don’t. We have to keep improving and getting better. I think this is in the minds of the players and how we can progress throughout the rest of the season.

“I think if we make a good performance, we can make something positive. It will be great for us and for the fans to get the win there.”