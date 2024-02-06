FC Dallas manager Nico Estevez has been working on a new look and formation during his club’s preseason run. In four games, he has shifted from a 4-3-3 look to a 3-4-3 or what the club likes to call a 5-2-2-1.

After having one of the lower totals of goals scored in 2023, Estevez and his staff are keen on getting more attackers onto the field. This shift requires more athletic players to play in the center of the defense and along the wings. Those wingbacks need pace and recovery skills to get back on defense and be able to cross the ball into the penalty area to set up the likes of Jesus Ferreira and newcomer Petar Musa.

So far this preseason, players like Dante Sealy and Herbert Endeley have shined in their brief runs at these new wingback positions. Sealy scored two goals on Monday in a friendly with Danish side Aalborg, and Endeley found the back of the net a couple of weeks ago against USL Championship side New Mexico United. Both players are well suited for this role thanks to their experience as wingers and then later on as fullbacks.

The other experiments at wingback haven’t panned out as much so far. Bernard Kamnugo has been utilized a couple of times in friendlies and hasn’t really looked like himself in those matches. Kamungo is the type of player that needs to be closer to the penalty box as he is more of a scorer than a creator. I’m sure Estevez is trying to instill a bit more defensive-mindedness in him with this change, but Kamungo hasn’t quite grasped the idea of needing to be back on defense as much as we might like in this role.