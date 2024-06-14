What we’re watching for as FC Dallas hosts St. Louis
Can Peter Luccin spark something positive in FC Dallas?
FC Dallas returns home after a three-game road trip that saw them lose two and pick up one draw in Nico Estevez’s final games as head coach.
Former FC Dallas midfielder, Academy coach and assistant coach Peter Luccin will now assume the role of interim head coach for the rest of the season as FC Dallas welcomes St. Louis CITY SC to Toyota Stadium tomorrow night.
Here are some things I will be looking out for tomorrow night as FC Dallas returns home and looks to snap a five-game winless streak.
A new era under Luccin
The Frenchman was very open and honest this week with what he wants from his players: more passion and energy.
