Thursday night games in MLS. Yeah, it feels like a day that MLS should try to target more than Wednesday nights, but the real reason FC Dallas is playing tomorrow night is, of course, July 4th.

The club hosts its annual July 4th match against the Portland Timbers. The two sides have not met this season, but there should be plenty of fireworks when they step out on the field tomorrow night.

Here are a few things that I will be looking for as the two teams square off in a random Thursday night showdown.

More youth on the way for FCD?

If there is one thing that has defined interim manager Peter Luccin’s style of play since he took over FC Dallas a few games ago, it is that the team plays with more energy, passion, and aggressiveness. Yeah, okay, that was three things. I cheated there.

Along with those items, I would expect more rotation from Luccin, as he will likely be prepping his side a bit for next week’s important US Open Cup quarterfinal in Kansas City.

Last weekend, we saw some good things from guys who had been mostly appearing with North Texas SC in 2024 (Nolan Norris, Tomas Pondeca and Tarik Scott). Could we see more North Texas SC players earn minutes on Thursday? Maybe Enes Sali will finally get his shot with FC Dallas? Or maybe it will be someone else. Well, tonight’s NTSC game will likely help dictate that.