Photo via FC Dallas

I will be one of the first to admit I hate late games on the West Coast. Especially on a midweek, no less like FC Dallas had in LA on Wednesday against the Galaxy. The weekend late game against LAFC wasn’t as bad, but I still hate 9:30 pm kickoffs regardless.

That being said, FC Dallas's two straight losses on their Southern California trip made breaking each game down take a little bit longer than I would have liked.

The main takeaway from both games is that while this team is starting to be as healthy as we’ve seen this season, they still seem to lack the confidence they need in front of the goal to make things happen. It was ugly against the Galaxy and then against LAFC, well, the attack just decided not to show up.

Bend but don’t break defense has stopped working

I wrote in the weekly newsletter that went out on Monday morning that in the two games against the LA Galaxy and LAFC, FC Dallas was outshot 42-17 (19-8 on goal).

The good folks at MLS Statistics and Analysis put out some great graphics (that we’ve included in our game highlights, stats and quote pieces after each match). Here are the shot graphics from those two matches: