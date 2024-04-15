Photo via FC Dallas

Saturday was something, right? A 0-0 draw against the Seattle Sounders at home felt like the easiest score to predict going into the game.

While FC Dallas got a second straight scoreless draw to their name, they also extended their winless streak to six games. Which isn’t great. At. All.

Let’s dive into what we can from this game and figure out what went down against the Sounders.

On one hand, no goals were scored (again(

Yeah, 12 shots were taken but only two on goal.

It wasn’t that there was a limited number of chances (both teams struggled Saturday in this area), but it was that the quality of those chances wasn’t anything to write about.

In fact, from about the 50th minute on, neither side had a single shot on target. It was just painful.

I think Paul Arriola summed the match up the best: