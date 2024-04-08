Photo via FC Dallas

A club-record fifth straight loss thankfully did not happen for FC Dallas on Saturday night when they fought to a scoreless draw against St. Louis CITY SC.

After four straight weeks of subpar performances on the defensive end, a scoreless draw on the road is absolutely something to take a bit of pride in and be happy about. Sure, FC Dallas still has plenty of issues, but this is a weird one that feels more like a win than a draw.

I’ve reviewed this one a bit and recapped some of the questions I asked FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez following the game here in my breakdown.

Bend but not break

So, on Saturday night, Estevez returned to the 3-4-3 with Omar Gonzalez stepping up in the middle of the back line instead of Nkosi Tafari (more on that in a bit).

I asked Estevez about switching back to the 3-4-3 formation after the game. In a way, it was a follow-up to my Thursday question about the formation switching he had been doing over the last few weeks. His response following the draw was much less of a ramble than what I was told on Thursday.