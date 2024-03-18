Photo via Mike Brooks

There is no getting around it, Saturday sucked big time.

FC Dallas has lost three straight games and has one of their worst opening four-game stretches in club history. The club has also given up the first goal in each of their four games this season too.

The mood isn’t good for any of us. The mood also isn’t good for the players and staff.

So, what happened against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday? Let’s dive into it.

Tactics in question

The game started with Nico Estevez shifting back to a 4-4-2 instead of the 3-4-3 that he has used since the calendar turned to 2024. I asked him after the game if it was the right call to make that change in hindsight or if he felt he made the right move.