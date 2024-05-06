Chris Katsarov / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Typically, in any Major League Soccer season, ten games is a pretty good measurement of how a team is doing. FC Dallas just crossed the ten-game mark on Saturday with their sixth loss of the year, 3-1, to the hands of Federico Bernardeschi and Toronto FC.

Things haven’t been going the club’s way all season, aside from a couple of moments where it felt like the team’s luck could be changing. Instead, injuries continue to rule the day, formation issues haven’t been fixed and luck seems to only hit every few weeks.

The fact of the matter is this current version of FC Dallas is broken and rough to watch.

Excuses are one thing

I know Twitter doesn’t display well these days on Substack sites like this one, but this was my immediate reaction to the game and then Nico Estevez’s post-game press conference on Saturday evening.