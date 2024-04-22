Photo via FC Dallas

If you had asked me three months ago if I thought FC Dallas would be in this position at the end of April, I probably would have laughed it off a bit. But here we are, after the latest 2-1 score (seriously, I’m tired of seeing the club on the losing end of this scoreline already); FCD extended their winless run by losing to the Colorado Rapids.

Do yourself a favor and don’t rewatch that opening 50-55 minutes of this game. Nothing good will come of it. I did my best to get through it though today to write up this breakdown.

Not great, Bob

I know it is easy to blame almost any lackluster performance in Colorado on the weather or the altitude. Heck, FC Dallas had it all on Saturday night with chilly temperatures, snow stacked by the advertising boards and high altitude.

But none of that should really be an excuse for what we saw in the first half. Colorado came out and put FC Dallas on the back foot, never letting them get anything positive going forward. FC Dallas ended the first half with only one shot on target and ended the game with another sub-1.0 total xG.