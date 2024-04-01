Photo via FC Dallas

When it rains, it pours. At least, that is how it feels right now for FC Dallas fans.

Not only does the club have key players out on injuries, yet again, in what feels like an endless loop of injuries for the club, but they went out on Saturday night in Austin and laid a complete stinker of a game.

If you want a positive, maybe you can point to the fact that the club didn’t give up a first half goal. But that is pretty much where the positives end on the night. After Dallas got the lead early in the second half, they gave it away quickly. Which makes us question things even more as the season moves into a new month.

Let’s take a moment and try to get through the fourth straight loss for FC Dallas.

Dominated everywhere on the field

Oh boy, where do we even begin on this one?

Austin, a team that hadn’t won a game since mid-July of last season, dominated Dallas on the night. Sure, yeah, we can point to injuries, but when you get on the field and play the game, you have to analyze who was actually out there. For Dallas, it wasn’t good. At. All.