FC Dallas went down to Houston on Saturday night and secured their second positive result away from Frisco in 2024. While it wasn’t a full three points, the come-from-behind draw felt like there were enough positives to take from it and be okay with as the team moves into what will be their busiest stretch of the season over the next two weeks.

Still, a few things have to be discussed on the ‘not-so-good’ front as well. Let’s dive into those items and more in our full game breakdown.

Slow first half nearly did them in

It is starting to become a theme in road games this season. New York, Colorado, Toronto and Saturday night in Houston. It was just a painful, slow start.

Yet, if you hear Nico Estevez talk about it, he saw it differently after the match.

“We had one of the best first half on the road this season tonight. We just had a moment late in the first half after the water break, where we dropped our level. Overall, the first 30 minutes were the best that we have played on the road, combining good defensive work, good possessions and good plays.” FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez

I fully believe that by the time he rewatches this game, he will not feel that way about the first half.