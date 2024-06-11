It has been a minute since FC Dallas went into a coaching change during the middle of a regular season. Sure, in 2021, we had a late-season change from Luchi Gonzalez to interim boss Marco Ferruzzi. But you have to go back a bit to see the club make a move this drastic in the middle of the season (for what it is worth, we did do a look at this sort of thing a few weeks ago).

The dust has settled on this coaching move and the press conference that followed. Here are some of the main things that I learned from it.

The results speak for themselves

Aside from the massive point improvement from 2021 to 2022 in Nico Estevez’s first season, the decline was pretty notable for FC Dallas after that. Hunt and Zanotta both commented on how good the team could be in the right moments, but as we all know, injuries, poor form, and probably a bit of tactics not being where they needed to be really did Estevez in when it was all said and done.