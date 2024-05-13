Photo via Mike Brooks

I know the last few weeks have been rather ho-hum or down around here. Hell, this time last week was particularly dark with how FC Dallas played in Toronto. That may have been as bad as I’ve seen this group play under head coach Nico Estevez since he arrived in Frisco.

But there is something to be said about back-to-back wins at home, even if both of those wins weren’t entirely convincing. The Open Cup win on Tuesday was a grind to say the least. A game they had to win, and they found a way to do so while mostly dominating an inferior opponent. Saturday’s win over Austin FC was something we haven’t seen enough of in 2024. FC Dallas found some early luck and took advantage of everything in between to the tune of a 2-1 victory.

Let’s dive into Saturday’s win over Austin and see what we learned from the club’s third victory of the season.

The magic of Ferreira, Musa and others

There is something to be said for taking advantage of your luck. Sebastian Driussi, for all the talent that guy has, made a really dumb mistake early in the game that helped give FC Dallas the one-goal advantage four minutes in.