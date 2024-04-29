Photo via FC Dallas

This season has been tough. I think that may be an understatement to make about FC Dallas, but we all know it has been difficult to watch this team at times in 2024.

Saturday night was different. There is something about a rivalry game that can sometimes bring out the best in you, and for FC Dallas, it did just that. Not only did they end a seven-game winless streak, but they also managed to find themselves a bit more in the process.

Was it a season-saving game?

For starters, the early red card absolutely changed this game in FC Dallas’ favor—in a big way. The Dynamo have been struggling to create chances on goal this season, which basically limited everything they could do for the rest of the match. They had to go to their bench early to make some defensive subs, so they weren’t stretched too much.

But enough about the Dynamo here. The return match in a couple of weeks in Houston will be entertaining to say the least. I would expect more tension and fireworks between the two clubs.