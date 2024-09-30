Photo via FC Dallas

There are Mondays when I look forward to a rewatch of an FC Dallas game for this weekly(ish) game breakdown that I do. And then there are some Mondays that I dread it.

After watching FC Dallas lose 3-1 at home to Orlando City, I think you can figure out which one of the two it was for me today.

From start to finish, it wasn’t pretty. Even the few moments in the second half when the team was starting to apply some pressure, get chances and gain some momentum, it was too late. The damage was done. Orlando’s three goal lead was too much to overcome.

Let’s dive into Saturday’s loss, what it means for right now, and a bit for the offseason ahead.

Game plan was lacking

FC Dallas went into Saturday’s game with a game plan.

I’m sure of it.

But as the game kicked off, it was clear, they weren’t prepared for whatever Orlando was going to throw at them. The Lions brought pressure and forced the Dallas defense to look incredibly uncomfortable. For the first 20-25 minute of the match, it felt like FC Dallas was in for a very long night as Orlando consistently found outlets on the wings and pressured the Dallas defense to look very uncomfortable in their build up play.