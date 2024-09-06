Photo via FC Dallas

Tomorrow night, FC Dallas will be in Canada as they take on the Vancouver Whitecaps in a pivotal game for their playoff chances. A win on the road could lift them into a playoff spot for the first time this season but another loss could begin to start unfortunate march to the offseason.

Both teams will be dealing with losses to injuries and the international window that is going on at the moment. Maybe that will level the playing field. Or maybe it won’t matter at all for either side.

I will actually be at BC Place for this game (yeah, a squeezed a road trip game during an anniversary weekend trip to the Pacific Northwest!). Here are a few quick things that I will be watching for out of FC Dallas as they take on Vancouver.