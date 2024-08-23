Photo via FC Dallas

I won’t lie to ya, folks, it feels good to talk about FC Dallas games again. In a weird way, this feels like the start of a new season, too.

FC Dallas embarks on a journey to our nation’s capital this weekend, where they will face off against D.C. United. This will be only their second visit to Audi Field, which opened its doors in 2018.

There’s a lot to be excited about this weekend. The return of players to the field after a long time, coupled with the anticipation of new signings, truly feels like a fresh start, even though there are only nine more regular season games to go.

Let’s dive into a couple of things that I will be watching for this weekend out of FC Dallas.

A fresh ‘new’ roster

When I met with the team on Wednesday, everyone was quick to say that this group felt like a new team after three weeks off.

Dan Hunt and Andre Zanotta didn’t need to go out in the transfer window and pick up a couple big pieces like we’re seeing teams like Real Salt Lake or Atlanta United do. Instead, they picked up two pieces that could help the team right now for their nine-game push toward the playoffs.