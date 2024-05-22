For most seasons in Major League Soccer, the springtime is all about figuring out what kind of team you have. The schedule isn’t typically too congested, and you typically have enough time to know which pieces on your roster are working and which ones need improvement.

Then, the summer months hit. And with that, more games.

FC Dallas begins its toughest stretch of the season tonight on the road in the US Open Cup against the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the USL Championship. Let’s dive into a couple of things we’re watching for tonight and in the next couple of weeks.

A brief look at Tampa

As Nico discussed, Tampa has been a tough team to deal with in the USL. In USL play, the Rowdies are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 4-4-2 record after defeating FC Tulsa 5-0 last weekend.

They are led by Manuel Arteaga and former FC Dallas draftee Cal Jennings, who have a combined 15 goals in USL play this season.