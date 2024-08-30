Photo via FC Dallas

The final sprint to the end of the season is officially here for FC Dallas. Just eight games remain between now and the start of the MLS Cup Playoffs in October.

FC Dallas returns home this weekend to host an old MLS original rival, the Colorado Rapids, who are fresh off an impressive third-place performance in this year’s Leagues Cup. That third-place finish helped clinch the Rapids a berth in next year’s Concacaf Champions Cup.

The Rapids are always a tricky team to deal with, both home and away. Let’s dive into some things we’ll be keeping an eye out for, along with some comments from FC Dallas’ interim manager, Peter Luccin.

Road win was a boost in morale

In talking to Luccin on Thursday, you could sense there was some serious relief for the club in finally securing their first road win of the season last weekend in D.C. But the Frenchman was also quick to say that their work isn’t done just yet for the season.

“For us to win on the road, it wasn’t easy,” said Luccin. “We knew that they were going to fight until the end, they fought hard. I think that we didn't control good in the second half. To be honest, the boys, they are ready to go, and we need to be careful with that, because, again, we didn't do anything. We need to stay focused. We need to have the same energy. We need to keep playing the football that we have been playing.”