After being off from last week’s press conference with FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez, I’m back!

Today, we received some good updates on the club’s injury situation, their preparation for Saturday’s game against Houston, and more.

Here we go:

On Houston’s form:

Well, I think they also were missing Hector Herrera. That is a big player for them you know and when you miss players you know it's sometimes difficult. This league is difficult for that because the rosters are not very large. If you lose some players, this piece can affect the team as it happened in also to us and I think they they've they've been competing. I think they also had moments where they had difficulties again the opponents, but they had the ability to solve those games in and win those games. I think they're a good team. They did really well last season. I think they played good games against Columbus in the Champions League. And they're a team that is difficult to beat. They're showing that because they're compact, the offense is good and, and we just have to find ways where we can thread them and put them in difficult positions throughout the game. But I think we have capacity, we have enough quality and in for me, the willingness that we're going to have is to beat them and I think we can hurt them.

On Injuries for this weekend: