Today, we received some good updates on the club’s injury situation, their preparation for Saturday’s game against Seattle, and more.

On Seattle’s form:

I think Seattle it's a great team. You know, I think we throughout these three years we've done a good job playing a home against them. I think they tie one game we won two games at home. The things that stood out to me like, I don't think Seattle was playing their best against Montreal until the first goal. I think Montreal was doing a really good job, to be honest. But you know goals change things. Seattle, you know, they got that confidence and probably they were feeling not that confident at the beginning because they were coming from different difficult results and they just needed that bit of luck or a player player making a play like they to get that confidence. And then second half they play really well and they were the Seattle that we all know. But I think it's a good good test for us.

On Injuries for this weekend: