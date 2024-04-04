This week’s press conference with FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez is in the books.

Today, we received some good updates on the club’s injury situation, their preparation for Saturday’s game in St. Louis, and the recent formation changes.

Here we go:

On St. Louis’ style of play:

For me is to have a very similar idea of that game that we did that is a similar idea. against Red Bull. And this is how we approach as the game. The same games that we had against St. Louis last year. We need to be really compact in a main block because they're going to give you the ball. They are not a team that is gonna possess the ball for a long time. They’re gonna make two or three passes to throw you a little bit, kick the ball along when second ball maybe go through or penetrate or switch field to cross. I hope like we can deliver it the same way that we have trained because the training has been very good.

On Injuries for this weekend: