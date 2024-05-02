FC Dallas looks to pick up their first road win of the season and build off a win last week against Houston. They’ll head to Toronto for Saturday’s match with Toronto FC but first, we got to discuss that game and more with FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez during his weekly press conference.

Today, we received some good updates on the club’s injury situation, their preparation for Saturday’s game against Toronto, and more.

Here we go:

On playing Toronto:

It may not be familiar for Dallas, but it is very familiar to me because when I was in Columbus, we played quite often, not only in the regular league but also we had them in the playoffs. We lost one Eastern Conference Final. They have been rebuilding with a new coach with new ideas, new formation, talented players in their squad, also young players with very, very, really good potential, I think, a team that is growing throughout the season. It was very clear what they were looking for and how they play, and I think it is a great opportunity for us, you know, to go there against a good team that has done a lot of really good things throughout the years, maybe not the last couple of years. But before that, it was one of the strongest teams in the league. And this is what they're building towards for the future. And I think for us, it's a good opportunity to show that we can be a team that can win away. Not only to tie that we did and like we did against St. Louis but also that we can get more than that in a week of games. I think the team can carry that confidence from the last game that we played against Houston and maybe continue to have a good performance and try to get the three points.

On Injuries for this weekend: