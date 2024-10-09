Photo via FC Dallas

There is no getting around it, 2024 has been a wasted season for FC Dallas.

Recently, our friends over at

spent a few minutes on one of their first shows discussing the

. Their points were dead on and were worth diving into a bit more.

I would argue that part of the reason why this season has felt like a waste has been due to the lack of progression from the Homegrown Players on the roster. In recent years, FC Dallas would be one of a couple of MLS teams with well over 10,000 Homegrown Player minutes. It is why we still have a hashtag on our Twitter that reads #PlayYourKids.

But in 2024, they’ve struggled to get a mere 2500 minutes played by its Homegrown Players. If you exclude the veteran striker Jesus Ferreira, none of the other Homegrown Players managed to accumulate over 1000 minutes. Dante Sealy has come close, but it’s undeniable that the Homegrown Players failed to make a significant breakthrough in 2024.

You have to go all the way back to the 2013 season for the last time FC Dallas had fewer than two Homegrown Players who earned less than 1,000 minutes in a season.

This is a pretty big deal, folks.

So, how did we get to this point? Let’s break down where FC Dallas was with their Homegrown Players in the past and how things regressed in 2024.