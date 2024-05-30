Photo via USA Today

Some whispers of changes have been coming to Toyota Stadium for the better part of two years. Now, it appears those whispers are starting to become much louder.

On Wednesday, multiple local outlets reported that the club filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations to expand the stadium. Here are some of the main items expected to be updated:

A 130,000-square-foot expansion, including clubs and suites

New broadcast and press areas to meet Major League Soccer guidelines

New canopy lighting could also be added

The filings show an estimated cost of $130 million for the project. They indicate construction could begin in January 2025 and be completed in August 2027. The final plans have not been finalized at the time of this writing.

That number exceeds what we saw for the expansion (~$55 million) of the stadium's south end, including the new National Soccer Hall of Fame.

The stadium is expected to host at least one national team during the 2026 World Cup.

About these potential changes