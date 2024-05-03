Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas leaves for Canada later today, marking the first time they will visit Toronto FC since the 2018 season. They also haven’t seen each other since the 2022 season, when they came to Frisco for a 1-1 draw in head coach Nico Estevez’s debut with the club.

As we head into Saturday’s game, I wanted to get back to an old preview-type of series here (at least I am hoping to keep this one consistent). Here are three quick things that I am looking forward to seeing tomorrow night in Toronto.

Feeding the Musa

We would like to discuss Petar Musa scoring two goals in three games regularly here at Big D Soccer. For me, it isn’t just the goals but how he is scoring those goals. He’s in the penalty box, finding a tiny bit of space around a defender before firing off a shot to the back post.

For FC Dallas to succeed in Toronto, they have to continue finding Musa in space, especially in the penalty area. Musa needs to finish with at least two or three shots on target in a five- or six-shot total game.