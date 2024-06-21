Photo via FC Dallas

The weekend is nearly here, and with that is another FC Dallas game. As we’ve done from time to time to help preview the upcoming match, we like to bring in a fellow blogger from the old SB Nation network to help give us a sense of what we’re going to see in the next game.

Today, we welcome back Dave Clark from the wonderful blog Sounder at Heart to discuss tomorrow’s match against the Seattle Sounders.

Note: My answers to his questions will be posted on their site sometime today or tomorrow.

1. When we last met in April, both teams were struggling to figure out things in 2024. How has Seattle improved since that meeting? Do you feel like they have turned the page on the season from the slow start?

First, the raw numbers since that meeting are mediocre (4-4-4, -1), which is rather similar to Dallas. But when you dig a deep hole, being average isn't good enough. Lately, the Sounders still aren't great, but they're better. They look like a functional team, especially on the road. They shifted back to Jordan Morris as a solo forward (four goals in his last six), have discovered more verticality even without other speedsters in the lineup and what's been most significant is the injured list is no longer in double-digits. It may be down to only two players out (Alex Roldan with a concussion and Jon Bell with Jamaica).

Finding an offense is the biggest reason why the Sounders are looking better. They haven't been shut out since a May 24th loss to Real Salt Lake. But the offense still isn't good. In the six matches since they are averaging 1.5 goals per game. That's modest, mostly due to the fact that the second-best goal scorer in the stretch is all-effort, space-invader Paul Rothrock. Think of Rothrock as an energizer bunny who can pop into dangerous spaces because the defense forgets to look for him. He's not good at passing, receiving or even shooting. He just scores goals. In 322 MLS minutes, he scored 3 goals (two against Houston). In Open Cup play, he also scored 3 goals in 324 minutes. That's a fun player to have, but that talent should never be a contender's second-best scorer.

If Seattle is going to be great again, they need a more varied attack than Jordan Morris and Paulie.

2. Who has stepped up in recent weeks to help give the Sounders some wins?

While Brian Schmetzer has been saying that it's up to the veterans to pull the team out of the funk, it's the youngsters who have most displayed the vertical movement, passing speed and defensive pressure that has earned results (with Jordan Morris being the exception). Obed Vargas, Joash Atencio, Paul Rothrock, Reed Baker-Whiting and Cody Baker are this team's demeanor fuel. Outside of Rothrock, they are all Olympic-eligible. Yet, they're also veterans. Atencio is in his 5th season of MLS play; Baker-Whiting and Vargas are in their fourth seasons; Baker and Rothrock are both in their second. There's something about these younger vets having experienced the struggles with Tacoma Defiance and then growing into playing time as Sounders that they display on the field. "Development isn't linear," but having five developmental talents having their best seasons yet at the same time is quite handy when the team is playing with zero DPs that have been effective for more than half the season.

Maybe I've discounted Albert Rusnák's assist numbers, which are starting to grow due to his service on free kicks (1 goal, 3 assists in the past five matches).

3. What moves does the team need to make in the summer transfer window that will open up next month?

Seattle is tight against the cap, still dealing with the fallout from extensions they made way back in 2022 that set them up for that CCL title. Selling the future that much for the biggest title in MLS history was both a brilliant move and a hefty curse. Without using a buyout (or the rumored second buyout), the Sounders can sign a U22 and a mid-TAM player. One of these must be within the attacking band as a hybrid creator scorer. Cristian Roldan is no longer an effective attacking piece. Léo Chú is struggling with injuries and is intermittently good. The Sounders desperately need more attacking options if they are going to succeed.

But they may also be sellers. Chú might be sold, opening up another U22 slot and gaining cash for some transfer fees.

Additionally, they could buy out Raúl Ruidíaz either straight up or pick up part of his salary as he transfers. Ruidíaz's attack is confined to wondergoals (they're stunning!) and penalties. He's not an effective creator, either. He's not showing any indications that he's giving up on the team, and he's a strong locker presence. He's just not the great player who helped the club get titles. Opening up a DP slot would do wonders. While Jordan Morris is a sure-fire starter, he could play the 9 or left-wing after Raul's buyout. Pedro de la Vega, whenever he's healthy, can be anywhere in the attacking band. Rusnák can also play anywhere in the band. If there's an opening for a DP, it has to be a 15-goal scorer who opens space for whoever remains.