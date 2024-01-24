FC Dallas forward Tarik Scott and North Texas SC defender Malachi Molina have each been called up by Jamaica U-20 MYNT head coach John Wall for a training camp in Trinidad and Tobago from January 22 through February 2.

The 18-year-old Scott earns FC Dallas’s third international call-up of 2024. He is coming off a double ACL and LCL injury that he sustained in a preseason friendly last February in Spain against Swedish side Malmo FF.

Scott made his professional debut on March 26, 2022, with MLS NEXT Pro’s North Texas SC, where he scored his first professional brace in NTSC’s 3-1 win against MNUFC2.

He joined the FC Dallas youth system at age five in 2011 before joining the FC Dallas Academy system in 2016. With the FC Dallas Academy, Scott won the 2018 Dallas Cup and the 2019 Bayern Adidas Campus Cup. He was also the 2021 U-17 MLS NEXT Cup Golden Boot winner after scoring four goals for the FC Dallas U-17 Academy team.

Molina featured for the Reggae Boyz in Guatemala's 2023 Concacaf U-17 Championship. He started in all three group stage matches, securing a second-place finish. The right back started and played the 90 minutes in Jamaica’s 2-1 defeat to Guatemala in the Round of 16. The 17-year old signed his first professional contract with North Texas SC on August 31, 2023.