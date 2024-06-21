Photo via Seattle Sounders

FC Dallas hits the road for the final time in June as they continue to search for their first victory away from home in the 2024 regular season. To do so, they’ll have to figure out how to beat a team that they rarely have had success against in their own building, the Seattle Sounders.

Seattle picked up a draw in the midweek in Houston after going down two goals early in the match; the Sounders scored twice in the second half to secure the valuable road point.

Key Player: Jordan Morris

Morris has been on a bit of a hot streak lately, scoring four goals in his last six matches. He may not be the main threat in the Seattle attack, but he continues to find ways to make his mark on matches.

Key Matchup: Petar Musa vs Yeimar

Given that Musa is coming off a hat trick, this matchup only got more interesting. The two squared off earlier this season in Dallas, and the Seattle defense got the best of Musa that night. But the Croatian has done well against teams the second time around this season (i.e., Houston, Minnesota, and St. Louis).

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Alex Roldan (head)

Questionable: Pedro de la Vega (hamstring)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Previous meeting: The two sides met earlier this season at Toyota Stadium in a 0-0 draw. Neither side had many chances to change the outcome of that match in April.

Recent form: The Sounders are just two points ahead of FC Dallas in the Western Conference standings. They have gone 2-1-2 in their last five games.

Potential Lineup:

Like FC Dallas, Seattle has also had a busy couple of weeks with games and will likely rotate their 4-2-3-1 lineup from what we saw on Wednesday night in Houston.

Frei, Bell, Yeimar, Ragen, Nouhou; Vargas, Atencio; C. Roldan, Rusnak, Rothrock; Morris

Keys To Three Points over Seattle