Photo via FC Dallas

The regular season is getting close to its end for FC Dallas. This week begins an important stretch that sees them hit the road for two do-or-die type of games against conference opponents.

Up first, is a trip to Northern California to take on the new Wooden Spoon winners for 2024, the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Quakes are coming off a pretty ugly 3-0 loss last weekend to Montreal and are looking to avoid some history in the final three games of their season.

Key Player: Cristian Espinoza

In a season where things have gone really bad for San Jose, Espinoza still remains one of the more consistent players in MLS. At four goals and 13 assists, the attack will still flow through him.

Key Matchup: Hernán López vs Asier Illarramendi

Dallas looked absolutely lost in the midfield and in defense last weekend versus Orlando with Illarramendi suspended. He’ll be back for this one and will be tasked to shut down the Quakes newest Designated Player, Lopez, who was signed after these two met earlier this season.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Michael Baldisimo (lower body injury), Ousseni Bouda (lower body injury), Preston Judd (upper body injury), Benji Kikanović (lower body injury), JT Marcinkowski (lower body injury), Will Richmond (lower body injury), Jamar Ricketts (lower body injury), Bruno Wilson (lower body injury)

Questionable: Daniel Britto (lower body injury)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Wooden Spooners: San Jose has 18 points on the season. Yeah, 18 total points. With three games left, they only need a win to avoid hitting the league’s all-time worse mark of 20 points that FC Cincinnati set in 2021.

Futility History: Along with the rough record and point total this season, San Jose is also close to becoming the worst defense in league history. They’ve given up 72 goals this season. That is a little over two goals given up a game. Just…yikes.

Recent run against FC Dallas: FC Dallas picked up a super late win in their previous meeting with the Quakes, way back at the season opener. Dante Sealy (yeah, remember him?) scored a last-minute goal to seal a come-from-behind win for Dallas.

Potential Lineup:

The Quakes are now playing for contracts, so all bets may be off on who they may actually start in this one.

Daniel; Costa, Rodrigues, Munie, Akapo; Tsakiris, Gruezo; Pellegrino, Lopez, Espinoza; Ebobisse

Keys To Three Points over San Jose