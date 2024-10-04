Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas concludes their 2024 road schedule this weekend with a match against the Portland Timbers on Sunday evening at Providence Park.

Portland has had some recent struggles, including a 1-0 loss at home this past Wednesday against Austin FC.

Key Player: Evander

While there are a few other key players to stop in the Timbers’ attack, Evander continues to be an MVP candidate with 15 goals and 18 assists on the season.

Key Matchup: Petar Musa vs Kamal Miller

Orlando and San Jose have given clubs a recent example of how to properly defend Musa in the Dallas attack. If you stick a body on him in the midfield it does limit what he is able to do on and off the ball, plus it frustrates him a good bit. Miller is a savvy MLS veteran that could use that knowledge to frustrate Musa in and around the penalty area.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Mason Toye (back)

Questionable: David Ayala (lower body)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Previous meeting: The two sides met earlier this summer in Frisco for the annual July 4th game. It was a wild five-goal game that saw FC Dallas come out on top 3-2.

Timbers at home: Portland is similar to FC Dallas in their own building, good but not truly great. They’re 9-3-4 at Providence Park this season.

Recent form: The Timbers only have one win since the end of the Leagues Cup, a 1-0 home game over rivals Seattle at the beginning of September. Portland is 1-2-2 in their last five games.

High-scoring act: Evander, Felipe Mora and Jonathan Rodriguez have each scored 14 or more goals this season. Also, don’t sleep on Santiago Moreno and his six goals and 14 assists on the season.

Potential Lineup:

Phil Neville continues to use a 4-2-3-1 look this season.

Crepeau; Bravo, Zuparic, Miller, Mosquera; Williamson, Chara; Rodriguez, Evander, Moreno; Mora

Keys To Three Points over Portland