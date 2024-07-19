Photo via New England Revolution

FC Dallas looks to lock up its first road win of the 2024 regular season as it takes on the New England Revolution in the final game before the break for the League Cup tournament.

Caleb Porter’s club comes into Saturday’s game after losing 5-1 on Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

Key Player: Ian Harkes

Harkes was one of the lone bright spots for the Revs during their midweek loss at Philadelphia. He scored a goal and showed some flashes of quality in a game where, otherwise, the rest of his team looked pretty bad.

Key Matchup: Sebastian Lletget vs Ian Harkes

Given the Revs injury situation at the moment, this game could easily come down to a midfield battle. Dallas has been good lately at winning those and will want to go into the Leagues Cup break with a positive road result.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Emmanuel Boateng (Hamstring), Dylan Borrero (hip), Noel Buck (quad), Tomas Chancalay (knee), Carles Gil (leg), Nacho Gil (knee), Nick Lima (groin)

Questionable: DeJuan Jones (hamstring), Mark-Anthony Kaye (hip), Tommy McNamara (hamstring), Peyton Miller (thigh), Giacomo Vrioni (calf)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Our last meeting: You have to go back to the 2022 season to see when these two clubs last met. New England won 1-0 at home over FC Dallas. New England has a 13-8-1 record at home in all-time meetings against FC Dallas.

Recent form: After going 2-10-1 in their first 13 games of the season, the Revs have been a bit better since the summer began by going 5-4-0. However, going into Saturday’s game, New England has lost three in a row.

At home vs. Western Conference teams: The Revs have split the previous two matches against Western Conference opponents this season. They defeated Vancouver 3-2 on June 15 before losing 2-0 at Seattle.

Potential Lineup:

Like Dallas, New England has had to deal with a slew of injuries and quick turnarounds on the schedule. They’ll likely be rotating their lineup a bit on Saturday.

Ivacic, Mensah, Arreaga, Romney; Farrell, Harks, Kaye, Miller; Fry, Wood, Panavotou

Keys To Three Points over New England